Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Takes Position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DLR. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 180.3% in the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 7,450,351 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,049,316,000 after purchasing an additional 4,792,073 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Digital Realty Trust by 68.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,259,016 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $459,001,000 after buying an additional 1,323,758 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 106.4% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,632,012 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $229,852,000 after buying an additional 841,366 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 7.9% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,540,627 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,343,744,000 after acquiring an additional 700,660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 19,305.7% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 492,905 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $69,420,000 after acquiring an additional 490,365 shares during the period. 96.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE DLR opened at $156.80 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $158.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $151.34. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $124.65 and a twelve month high of $168.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($1.13). Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 3.52% and a net margin of 13.22%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 74.60%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup raised their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $160.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. TD Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Friday. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $177.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $167.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.00.

In other Digital Realty Trust news, Director Kevin Kennedy sold 350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.15, for a total value of $53,952.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 350 shares in the company, valued at $53,952.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO A William Stein sold 59,735 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.03, for a total transaction of $9,798,332.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,735 shares in the company, valued at $9,798,332.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 204,884 shares of company stock valued at $33,906,264 over the last ninety days. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

