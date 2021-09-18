Mallinckrodt plc (OTCMKTS:MNKKQ) Short Interest Update

Mallinckrodt plc (OTCMKTS:MNKKQ) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,874,200 shares, an increase of 69.9% from the August 15th total of 1,691,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,040,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.8 days.
OTCMKTS:MNKKQ opened at $0.19 on Friday. Mallinckrodt has a one year low of $0.07 and a one year high of $1.48. The company has a market cap of $16.39 million, a P/E ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 3.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.31.
About Mallinckrodt
