Mallinckrodt plc (OTCMKTS:MNKKQ) Short Interest Update

Mallinckrodt plc (OTCMKTS:MNKKQ) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,874,200 shares, an increase of 69.9% from the August 15th total of 1,691,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,040,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.8 days.

OTCMKTS:MNKKQ opened at $0.19 on Friday. Mallinckrodt has a one year low of $0.07 and a one year high of $1.48. The company has a market cap of $16.39 million, a P/E ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 3.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.31.

About Mallinckrodt

Mallinckrodt Plc engages in the development, manufacture, market, adn distribution of both branded and generic specialty pharmaceutical products and medical imaging agents. It operates through the Specialty Brands and Specialty Generics segments. The Specialty Brands segment includes innovative specialty pharmaceutical brands.

