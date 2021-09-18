Maple (MPL) Price Hits $9.05 on Major Exchanges

Maple (CURRENCY:MPL) traded down 2.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 18th. Over the last seven days, Maple has traded down 12.4% against the US dollar. Maple has a total market cap of $5.85 million and $267,370.00 worth of Maple was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Maple coin can currently be purchased for about $9.05 or 0.00018862 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002083 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.07 or 0.00058477 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002807 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.91 or 0.00131065 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002082 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.32 or 0.00013157 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.32 or 0.00046503 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000392 BTC.

Maple Coin Profile

Maple is a coin. Maple’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 645,931 coins. Maple’s official Twitter account is @mplus_project

According to CryptoCompare, “M+Plus (MPL) is an Ethereum (ERC20) cryptocurrency. It can be used to exchange value between the M+Plus participants within the platform. “

Maple Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maple directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Maple should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Maple using one of the exchanges listed above.

