Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) Position Increased by Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,895 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $719,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JT Stratford LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 2.1% during the first quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 8,593 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $460,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 47.8% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 649 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC raised its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 50.1% during the second quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 638 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. First National Trust Co raised its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 0.7% during the second quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 32,296 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,951,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 2.3% during the first quarter. Harbor Financial Services LLC now owns 10,190 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $545,000 after buying an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Marathon Petroleum alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MPC shares. raised their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.62.

MPC stock opened at $58.86 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $56.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.52. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a fifty-two week low of $26.56 and a fifty-two week high of $64.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.56 billion, a PE ratio of 5.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.66 and a beta of 2.18.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.28. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 8.42% and a negative return on equity of 3.09%. The firm had revenue of $29.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.33) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 142.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 17th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is presently -67.44%.

About Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. Itoperates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States; purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

Further Reading: Investing in Blue-Chip Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC).

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.