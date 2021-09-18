Mark G. Merrill Sells 3,500 Shares of NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) Stock

NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) insider Mark G. Merrill sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total transaction of $112,875.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Mark G. Merrill also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 16th, Mark G. Merrill sold 4,500 shares of NETGEAR stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.95, for a total transaction of $157,275.00.

Shares of NASDAQ NTGR opened at $31.69 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $34.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.76. NETGEAR, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.17 and a 1 year high of $46.38. The company has a market capitalization of $967.94 million, a PE ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 0.80.

NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.05). NETGEAR had a return on equity of 13.98% and a net margin of 7.09%. The firm had revenue of $308.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $314.83 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that NETGEAR, Inc. will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BWS Financial cut their price objective on shares of NETGEAR from $54.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of NETGEAR from $44.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of NETGEAR from $48.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NETGEAR from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, NETGEAR has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.20.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in NETGEAR by 7.8% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 476,720 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $19,593,000 after purchasing an additional 34,640 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co lifted its holdings in NETGEAR by 3.7% during the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 10,185 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in NETGEAR by 9.9% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 52,853 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,025,000 after purchasing an additional 4,780 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in NETGEAR by 1.4% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 729,221 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,968,000 after purchasing an additional 9,746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in NETGEAR by 591.5% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 27,779 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after purchasing an additional 23,762 shares in the last quarter.

About NETGEAR

NETGEAR, Inc engages in the provision of Internet connected products to consumers, businesses, and service providers. It operates through the following segments: Connected Home, and Small & Medium Business. The Connected Home segment focuses on consumers and consists of high-performance, dependable and easy-to-use WiFi Internet networking solutions such as WiFi mesh systems, routers, 4G/5G mobile products, smart devices such as Meural digital canvasses, and services offering consumers a range of parental controls and cyber security for their home networks.

