Mark Garrett Sells 9,563 Shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) Stock

Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) Director Mark Garrett sold 9,563 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.79, for a total transaction of $3,048,588.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Mark Garrett also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Snowflake alerts:

On Monday, August 16th, Mark Garrett sold 3,188 shares of Snowflake stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.41, for a total transaction of $919,451.08.

On Thursday, July 15th, Mark Garrett sold 3,188 shares of Snowflake stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.59, for a total transaction of $811,632.92.

On Tuesday, June 22nd, Mark Garrett sold 2,183 shares of Snowflake stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $545,750.00.

NYSE SNOW opened at $322.80 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $284.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $251.09. The company has a market capitalization of $97.13 billion and a P/E ratio of -105.84. Snowflake Inc. has a 1-year low of $184.71 and a 1-year high of $429.00.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $272.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $256.74 million. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 15.26% and a negative net margin of 89.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 104.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SNOW. Covington Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Snowflake by 9.6% in the second quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Snowflake by 2.3% in the second quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Snowflake by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 1,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Snowflake by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in Snowflake by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 1,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. 62.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Snowflake from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Snowflake from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Mizuho raised their price target on Snowflake from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Monness Crespi & Hardt began coverage on Snowflake in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $264.63 price objective for the company. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Snowflake from $265.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $296.36.

Snowflake Company Profile

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

Recommended Story: What is a resistance level?

Receive News & Ratings for Snowflake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snowflake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.