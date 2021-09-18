Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ) Trading Up 4.1%

Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ)’s share price traded up 4.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $29.86 and last traded at $29.58. 20,467 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,629,257 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.41.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MQ. Truist Securities began coverage on Marqeta in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Citigroup began coverage on Marqeta in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. began coverage on Marqeta in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Marqeta in a report on Monday, July 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist assumed coverage on shares of Marqeta in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.44.

Get Marqeta alerts:

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $26.86.

Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.21). Equities analysts expect that Marqeta, Inc. will post -0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Marqeta in the second quarter valued at approximately $13,606,000. Liberty Street Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Marqeta in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,260,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Marqeta in the 2nd quarter valued at $281,000. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in shares of Marqeta during the 2nd quarter valued at $538,000. Finally, Full18 Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marqeta during the 2nd quarter valued at $757,000. 19.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marqeta Company Profile (NASDAQ:MQ)

Marqeta, Inc operates a cloud-based open application programming interface platform that delivers card issuing and transaction processing services to developers, technical product managers, and visionary entrepreneurs. It offers its solutions in the various verticals, including commerce disruptors, digital banks, tech giants, and large financial institutions.

Further Reading: Hold Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Marqeta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marqeta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.