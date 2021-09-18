Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR) Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank trimmed its stake in shares of Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR) by 3.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,177 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Masonite International were worth $5,721,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Masonite International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Masonite International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $140,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Masonite International by 121.6% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its position in shares of Masonite International by 85.5% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Masonite International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $175,000. Institutional investors own 98.36% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Robert Edgar Lewis sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.39, for a total transaction of $917,925.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,287,101.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jay Ira Steinfeld purchased 450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $122.80 per share, with a total value of $55,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $283,054. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE DOOR opened at $110.04 on Friday. Masonite International Co. has a 52-week low of $78.00 and a 52-week high of $132.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $114.89 and a 200-day moving average of $117.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of 31.53 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.11. Masonite International had a net margin of 3.47% and a return on equity of 26.69%. The company had revenue of $662.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $634.28 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.50 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Masonite International Co. will post 8.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on DOOR. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Masonite International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Masonite International in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Masonite International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.83.

About Masonite International

Masonite International Corp. engages in the manufacture of interior and exterior doors for residential and architectural use. It operates through the following geographical segments: North American Residential, Europe, Architectural, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate and other segment includes unallocated corporate costs and the results of immaterial operating segments.

