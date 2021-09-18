Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) Shares Acquired by Atria Investments LLC

Atria Investments LLC grew its stake in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) by 32.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,924 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,907 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Match Group were worth $1,923,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Edgewood Management LLC acquired a new position in Match Group during the first quarter worth about $1,182,791,000. Viking Global Investors LP boosted its position in Match Group by 122.4% during the first quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 2,034,476 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $279,496,000 after acquiring an additional 1,119,790 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in Match Group by 4.7% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 22,929,375 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,150,038,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022,158 shares during the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC boosted its position in Match Group by 17.8% during the first quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 6,204,685 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $852,400,000 after acquiring an additional 937,602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in Match Group by 26.5% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,298,169 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $453,462,000 after acquiring an additional 691,694 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MTCH opened at $157.14 on Friday. Match Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $100.61 and a fifty-two week high of $174.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $150.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $148.53. The company has a market cap of $43.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.77, a PEG ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 1.10.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.03). Match Group had a negative return on equity of 59.21% and a net margin of 22.06%. The business had revenue of $707.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $692.07 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Joseph Levin sold 5,025 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.63, for a total transaction of $832,290.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 101,119 shares of company stock worth $16,839,782. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MTCH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Match Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $158.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Match Group in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Match Group from $172.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Match Group from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Match Group in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Match Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.22.

Match Group Company Profile

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. It operates under the brand name Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime. The company was founded on February 12, 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

