Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Matrix Service Company designs, constructs, maintains, and provides specialized repair services and products for aboveground storage tanks, provides general industrial construction and in-plant routine maintenance, process unit turnarounds and construction services principally for petroleum refineries, bulk storage terminals, pipelines, power plants and chemical plants. Matrix Service Company is a top-tier engineering, procurement and construction company providing these services, as well as fabrication, maintenance and repair, to the energy, power and industrial markets . The Company provides services through four subsidiaries: Matrix PDM Engineering, Matrix North American Construction (its direct hire union subsidiary), Matrix Service Inc., and Matrix Applied Technologies. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. TheStreet cut Matrix Service from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. DA Davidson restated a buy rating on shares of Matrix Service in a report on Thursday, September 2nd.

MTRX opened at $9.99 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.86. The company has a market cap of $266.70 million, a PE ratio of -9.99 and a beta of 1.74. Matrix Service has a 1 year low of $7.12 and a 1 year high of $16.32.

Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, September 12th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.37). Matrix Service had a negative return on equity of 5.13% and a negative net margin of 3.78%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.01) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Matrix Service will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTRX. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Matrix Service by 48.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,284 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in shares of Matrix Service by 233.3% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Matrix Service during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in Matrix Service during the second quarter worth $137,000. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Matrix Service during the first quarter worth $143,000. Institutional investors own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

Matrix Service Company Profile

Matrix Service Co engages in the provision of engineering, fabrication, infrastructure, construction, and maintenance services. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Infrastructure; Oil, Gas and Chemical; Storage Solutions; and Industrial. The Electrical Infrastructure segment includes the construction of new substations, upgrades of existing substations, short-run transmission line installations, distribution upgrades and maintenance, as well as emergency and storm restoration services.

