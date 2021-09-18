McAfee Corp. (NASDAQ:MCFE) Director Intel Americas, Inc. Sells 9,665,332 Shares

McAfee Corp. (NASDAQ:MCFE) Director Intel Americas, Inc. sold 9,665,332 shares of McAfee stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.71, for a total transaction of $209,834,357.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ MCFE opened at $21.81 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.47 billion and a PE ratio of -64.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $26.29 and a 200 day moving average of $25.57. McAfee Corp. has a one year low of $14.80 and a one year high of $32.83.

McAfee (NASDAQ:MCFE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $467.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $433.98 million. The firm’s revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that McAfee Corp. will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be given a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. McAfee’s payout ratio is 34.85%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MCFE. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of McAfee during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,192,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in McAfee in the first quarter valued at about $332,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in McAfee by 276.6% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 136,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,094,000 after buying an additional 99,932 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in McAfee by 30.5% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 31,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $714,000 after buying an additional 7,337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in McAfee by 251.4% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 2,011 shares during the last quarter. 30.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MCFE has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of McAfee in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of McAfee from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of McAfee from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of McAfee from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.54.

About McAfee

McAfee Corp. provides various integrated security, privacy, and trust solutions to consumers, small and medium-sized businesses, large enterprises, and governments in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Enterprise. Its security technologies enable home users and businesses to stay ahead of the wave of fileless attacks, viruses, malware, and other online threats.

