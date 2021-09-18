McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) Price Target Lowered to $91.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) had its target price cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $95.00 to $91.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on MKC. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a hold rating and set a $89.00 target price on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $104.00 to $100.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $96.88.

Shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock opened at $86.27 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $23.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.98, a P/E/G ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.48. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a twelve month low of $82.03 and a twelve month high of $101.67. The company’s fifty day moving average is $85.95 and its 200 day moving average is $87.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 30th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 19.50% and a net margin of 12.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 26th. Investors of record on Monday, July 12th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 9th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.06%.

In other McCormick & Company, Incorporated news, Director Freeman A. Hrabowski III sold 2,870 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.50, for a total value of $251,125.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 92,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,136,012.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 13.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 7,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $707,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Veritable L.P. grew its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 0.7% during the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 17,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,591,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 4,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. lifted its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 12,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.10% of the company’s stock.

McCormick & Co, Inc engages in the manufacture, market and distribution of spices, seasoning mixes, condiments and other flavorful products to retail outlets, food manufacturers and foodservice businesses. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment operates by selling to retail channels, including grocery, mass merchandise, warehouse clubs, discount and drug stores, and e-commerce through the following brands: McCormick, Lawry’s, Zatarain’s, Simply Asia, Thai Kitchen, Ducros, Vahine, Schwartz, Club House, Kamis, Kohinoor and DaQiao.

