McEwen Mining Inc (NYSE:MUX) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

McEwen Mining Inc (NYSE:MUX) (TSE:MUX) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 32,160,000 shares, a decline of 34.6% from the August 15th total of 49,160,000 shares. Currently, 8.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 4,140,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.8 days.

Shares of MUX stock opened at $1.11 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.22. McEwen Mining has a one year low of $0.90 and a one year high of $1.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $509.70 million, a PE ratio of -9.25 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

McEwen Mining (NYSE:MUX) (TSE:MUX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01). McEwen Mining had a negative return on equity of 13.56% and a negative net margin of 43.31%. As a group, research analysts expect that McEwen Mining will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MUX shares. TheStreet upgraded McEwen Mining from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $1.75 price target on shares of McEwen Mining in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Roth Capital upped their target price on McEwen Mining from $2.00 to $2.10 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded McEwen Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.25 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of McEwen Mining by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 392,313 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $443,000 after buying an additional 10,119 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of McEwen Mining by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 97,586 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 10,447 shares in the last quarter. Smith Moore & CO. boosted its holdings in shares of McEwen Mining by 108.9% during the 1st quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 31,646 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 16,500 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of McEwen Mining by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 124,399 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 17,903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of McEwen Mining by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 794,031 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $826,000 after buying an additional 22,700 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.28% of the company’s stock.

About McEwen Mining

McEwen Mining Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of gold and silver. It also explores for copper deposits. The company owns 100% interests in the El Gallo and Fenix projects located in Mexico; and the Black Fox Mine and Stock Mill, Grey Fox, and Froome and Tamarack properties in Canada.

