Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Cuts Stock Position in John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMD)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV trimmed its position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMD) by 5.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 100,073 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,862 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF were worth $3,376,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JHMD. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 24,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $814,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $79,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF by 132.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 70,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,373,000 after purchasing an additional 40,025 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $2,905,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 38,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF stock opened at $34.38 on Friday. John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF has a 52-week low of $26.12 and a 52-week high of $35.70. The company has a fifty day moving average of $34.36 and a 200-day moving average of $33.88.

