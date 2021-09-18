Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Purchases 1,634 Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) by 6.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,266 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,634 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $3,749,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IJT. Bbva USA bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $34,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 200.0% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 276 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA raised its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 235.5% during the second quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 463 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of IJT stock opened at $132.48 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $131.99 and a 200-day moving average of $130.60. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a one year low of $83.92 and a one year high of $137.46.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

Recommended Story: Trade Deficit

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.