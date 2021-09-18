Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Sells 666 Shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZ)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV trimmed its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZ) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 23,588 shares of the company’s stock after selling 666 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF were worth $4,408,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF in the second quarter worth about $4,264,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 60.3% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $212,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 15.8% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,470,000 after acquiring an additional 2,537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning increased its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 12.7% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,453,000 after acquiring an additional 873 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ PRFZ opened at $181.96 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $182.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $182.28. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF has a 1-year low of $111.39 and a 1-year high of $191.54.

