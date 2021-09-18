MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) Stock Position Trimmed by abrdn plc

abrdn plc cut its position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) by 46.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 425,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 364,205 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in MetLife were worth $25,469,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in MetLife in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in MetLife by 457.5% in the 2nd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in MetLife in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MetLife during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Barrett Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MetLife during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.60% of the company’s stock.

Get MetLife alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MET shares. Zacks Investment Research raised MetLife from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. increased their target price on MetLife from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on MetLife from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded MetLife from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MetLife presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.92.

NYSE MET opened at $61.72 on Friday. MetLife, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.19 and a fifty-two week high of $67.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $60.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of $52.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.31.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.76. MetLife had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 6.61%. The company had revenue of $18.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.84 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.17%.

MetLife announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, August 4th that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

MetLife Company Profile

MetLife, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and institutional customers. It offers life insurance, annuities, automobile and homeowner’s insurance and retail banking services to individuals as well as group insurance, reinsurance and retirement and savings products and services.

Further Reading: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET).

Receive News & Ratings for MetLife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MetLife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.