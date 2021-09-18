Metronome Market Capitalization Reaches $57.36 Million (MET)

Metronome (CURRENCY:MET) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 18th. In the last seven days, Metronome has traded up 7.7% against the dollar. Metronome has a total market cap of $57.36 million and approximately $34,202.00 worth of Metronome was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Metronome coin can now be bought for approximately $4.73 or 0.00009815 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002072 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002240 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $34.97 or 0.00072483 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.83 or 0.00121955 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $84.22 or 0.00174592 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,439.20 or 0.07129325 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,150.74 or 0.99814658 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $411.46 or 0.00852939 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002627 BTC.

Metronome Coin Profile

Metronome launched on May 23rd, 2018. Metronome’s total supply is 13,401,768 coins and its circulating supply is 12,115,394 coins. Metronome’s official website is www.metronome.io . Metronome’s official Twitter account is @MTNToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Metronome is /r/metronometoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Metronome’s official message board is medium.com/@MetronomeToken

According to CryptoCompare, “Metronome is an Ethereum-based token designed to serve as a completely decentralized digital currency. “

Metronome Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metronome directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metronome should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Metronome using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

