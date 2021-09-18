MFS High Income Municipal Trust (NYSE:CXE) Short Interest Update

MFS High Income Municipal Trust (NYSE:CXE) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 55,700 shares, an increase of 91.4% from the August 15th total of 29,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 94,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Shares of CXE stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $5.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 67,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,302. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.30. MFS High Income Municipal Trust has a 1 year low of $4.62 and a 1 year high of $5.53.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0195 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.43%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in MFS High Income Municipal Trust by 6.0% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 137,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $702,000 after acquiring an additional 7,769 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in MFS High Income Municipal Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $6,511,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in MFS High Income Municipal Trust by 4.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 905,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,620,000 after acquiring an additional 38,230 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in MFS High Income Municipal Trust by 36.6% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 175,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $927,000 after acquiring an additional 47,039 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in MFS High Income Municipal Trust by 6.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 111,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,000 after acquiring an additional 6,464 shares during the last quarter. 12.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MFS High Income Municipal Trust Company Profile

MFS High Income Municipal Trust operates as a closed-end management investment company. Its objective is to seek high current income exempt from federal income tax, but may also consider capital appreciation. The company was founded on February 17, 1989 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

