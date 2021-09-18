Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) Hits New 12-Month High on Analyst Upgrade

Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Friday after Barclays raised their price target on the stock from $330.00 to $345.00. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Microsoft traded as high as $305.84 and last traded at $303.15, with a volume of 208262 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $305.22.
Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price objective (up from $325.00) on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $305.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $329.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $305.00 to $331.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $323.56.
In related news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.82, for a total transaction of $2,988,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.68, for a total transaction of $5,973,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 165,573 shares of company stock worth $50,066,379. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.
The business has a 50 day moving average of $292.59 and a 200-day moving average of $265.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.25 trillion, a P/E ratio of 37.25, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.78.
Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.25. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.76% and a net margin of 36.45%. The business had revenue of $46.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.46 EPS. Microsoft’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 8.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This is a boost from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 17th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.11%.
Microsoft Company Profile (NASDAQ:MSFT)
Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.
