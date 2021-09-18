Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV Acquires 5,500 Shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV)

Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV boosted its position in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV) by 17.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,550 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after buying an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund were worth $433,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NUV. Beacon Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $205,570,000. Frisch Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $7,828,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,047,926 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $33,954,000 after purchasing an additional 546,563 shares during the last quarter. Derbend Asset Management acquired a new position in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,224,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,162,113 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $35,226,000 after purchasing an additional 291,980 shares during the last quarter. 13.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NUV stock opened at $11.65 on Friday. Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.51 and a 52-week high of $11.97. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.42.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.028 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%.

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-end diversified management investment fund. Its objective is current income exempt from federal income taxes and its secondary objective is the enhancement of portfolio value through selection of tax-exempt bonds and municipal market sectors. The company was founded on April 8, 1987 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

