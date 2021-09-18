Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV Has $481,000 Stock Holdings in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV decreased its position in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,064 shares of the company’s stock after selling 885 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $481,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HRL. Navellier & Associates Inc raised its stake in Hormel Foods by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 45,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,164,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its stake in Hormel Foods by 2.6% in the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 10,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after buying an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 2.9% during the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 3.3% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 9,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its position in Hormel Foods by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Hormel Foods alerts:

Shares of NYSE HRL opened at $42.02 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $45.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.93. The company has a market cap of $22.80 billion, a PE ratio of 26.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of -0.07. Hormel Foods Co. has a twelve month low of $41.36 and a twelve month high of $52.51.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 13.54% and a net margin of 8.32%. The company had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Steven J. Lykken sold 22,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.61, for a total transaction of $1,075,986.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HRL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Hormel Foods from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hormel Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, May 21st. TheStreet cut Hormel Foods from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Hormel Foods from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.80.

Hormel Foods Company Profile

Hormel Foods Corp. engages in the production of meat and food products. It operates through the following segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International and Other. The Grocery Products segment consists primarily of the processing, marketing, and sale of shelf-stable food products sold in the retail market.

See Also: What is a conference call?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HRL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL).

Receive News & Ratings for Hormel Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hormel Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.