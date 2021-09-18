Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV Has $481,000 Stock Holdings in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV decreased its position in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,064 shares of the company’s stock after selling 885 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $481,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HRL. Navellier & Associates Inc raised its stake in Hormel Foods by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 45,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,164,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its stake in Hormel Foods by 2.6% in the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 10,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after buying an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 2.9% during the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 3.3% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 9,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its position in Hormel Foods by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.48% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE HRL opened at $42.02 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $45.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.93. The company has a market cap of $22.80 billion, a PE ratio of 26.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of -0.07. Hormel Foods Co. has a twelve month low of $41.36 and a twelve month high of $52.51.
In other news, VP Steven J. Lykken sold 22,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.61, for a total transaction of $1,075,986.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
HRL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Hormel Foods from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hormel Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, May 21st. TheStreet cut Hormel Foods from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Hormel Foods from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.80.
Hormel Foods Company Profile
Hormel Foods Corp. engages in the production of meat and food products. It operates through the following segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International and Other. The Grocery Products segment consists primarily of the processing, marketing, and sale of shelf-stable food products sold in the retail market.
