Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV Invests $393,000 in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN)

Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 12,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $393,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of OGN. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Organon & Co. during the 2nd quarter worth $115,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new position in shares of Organon & Co. during the 2nd quarter worth $1,189,000. Patten & Patten Inc. TN acquired a new position in shares of Organon & Co. during the 2nd quarter worth $320,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board acquired a new position in shares of Organon & Co. during the 2nd quarter worth $510,000. Finally, Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL acquired a new position in shares of Organon & Co. during the 2nd quarter worth $690,000.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Cowen assumed coverage on Organon & Co. in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Truist began coverage on Organon & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Organon & Co. from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Organon & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Organon & Co. from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.00.

NYSE OGN opened at $34.03 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $32.04. Organon & Co. has a 12 month low of $27.25 and a 12 month high of $38.75.

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.23.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 20th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%.

In related news, Director Ma. Fatima Francisco purchased 3,000 shares of Organon & Co. stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $33.79 per share, for a total transaction of $101,370.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

About Organon & Co.

Organon & Co, a science-based pharmaceutical company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies within women's health, biosimilars, and established brands. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive.

