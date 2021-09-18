Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV Raises Position in Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYI)

Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV raised its stake in Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYI) by 59.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 24,600 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,200 shares during the quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund were worth $386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HYI. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund by 11.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 131,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,026,000 after purchasing an additional 12,965 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund by 10.5% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 121,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,881,000 after acquiring an additional 11,627 shares in the last quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund by 2.7% in the first quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC now owns 1,870,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,856,000 after acquiring an additional 49,397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund by 6.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 317,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,905,000 after acquiring an additional 20,012 shares in the last quarter.

HYI stock opened at $15.94 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.72 and a 200-day moving average of $15.52. Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.90 and a 12-month high of $16.01.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 22nd will be issued a $0.0945 dividend. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 19th.

Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Profile

Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund, Inc is a non-diversified, limited-term, closed-end management fund, which engages in the investment activities focusing on fixed securities. It seeks high income, with a capital appreciation as a secondary objective. The company was founded on July 20, 2010 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

