Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV Raises Stock Position in IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF (NYSEARCA:QAI)

Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV increased its stake in IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF (NYSEARCA:QAI) by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,047 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,251 shares during the quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF were worth $453,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of QAI. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC boosted its holdings in IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 44.8% in the first quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 28,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $902,000 after purchasing an additional 8,782 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC raised its position in IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 5.1% in the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 208,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,628,000 after acquiring an additional 10,153 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 15.6% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 163,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,190,000 after acquiring an additional 22,020 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 6.4% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares during the period. Finally, Davis R M Inc. raised its position in IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 15.1% in the first quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 7,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015 shares during the period.

QAI opened at $32.09 on Friday. IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF has a 1-year low of $30.61 and a 1-year high of $32.76. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.07.

