Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV Sells 671 Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV cut its holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,788 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 671 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in The Travelers Companies were worth $417,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of The Travelers Companies by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,745,317 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,120,096,000 after acquiring an additional 423,085 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of The Travelers Companies by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 16,498,274 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,481,340,000 after acquiring an additional 1,360,774 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of The Travelers Companies by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,989,992 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $598,521,000 after acquiring an additional 81,636 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of The Travelers Companies by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,287,562 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $494,449,000 after acquiring an additional 23,388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of The Travelers Companies by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,233,434 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $486,308,000 after acquiring an additional 13,728 shares in the last quarter. 81.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Travelers Companies alerts:

Shares of NYSE TRV opened at $156.29 on Friday. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $105.67 and a twelve month high of $163.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $155.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $154.70. The company has a market capitalization of $38.99 billion, a PE ratio of 10.52, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The insurance provider reported $3.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by $1.06. The Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 12.71% and a net margin of 11.30%. The firm had revenue of $7.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.20) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 12.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. The Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is 33.59%.

In related news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.22, for a total value of $1,790,640.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,275 shares in the company, valued at $2,428,555.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on TRV shares. boosted their target price on The Travelers Companies from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of The Travelers Companies in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Wolfe Research started coverage on The Travelers Companies in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. Bank of America lowered The Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $171.00 to $161.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on The Travelers Companies from $166.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $161.69.

The Travelers Companies Profile

The Travelers Cos., Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Business Insurance, Bond and Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. The Business Insurance segment offers a broad array of property and casualty insurance, and insurance related services to its customers.

Read More: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV).

Receive News & Ratings for The Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.