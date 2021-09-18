Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $67.67.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Minerals Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

MTX stock opened at $69.80 on Friday. Minerals Technologies has a 52-week low of $46.49 and a 52-week high of $88.62. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.77. The company has a quick ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.86 and a beta of 1.45.

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $455.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $461.64 million. Minerals Technologies had a return on equity of 10.12% and a net margin of 8.17%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Minerals Technologies will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.29%. Minerals Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 5.01%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MTX. Ziegler Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Minerals Technologies by 0.6% during the second quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 22,866 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,799,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in Minerals Technologies by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 9,399 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $708,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Minerals Technologies by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,103 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Minerals Technologies by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,979 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $864,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Minerals Technologies by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 8,712 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $685,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.34% of the company’s stock.

Minerals Technologies Company Profile

Minerals Technologies, Inc is a resource and technology-based company. It develops, produces, and markets a range of mineral, mineral-based, and synthetic mineral products. It operates through the following four segments: Performance Materials, Specialty Minerals, Refractories and Energy Services. The Performance Materials segment supplies bentonite and bentonite-related products, chromite and leonardite.

