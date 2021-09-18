Mirati Therapeutics Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:MRTX)

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Friday. Stock investors acquired 4,659 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,101% compared to the average daily volume of 388 call options.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,229,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 2.4% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 28,519 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,607,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $455,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 42.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 76,627 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $12,376,000 after acquiring an additional 23,009 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Mirati Therapeutics by 0.6% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 325,812 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $52,629,000 after buying an additional 1,977 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ MRTX opened at $174.05 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.51 and a beta of 1.37. Mirati Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $131.46 and a 1 year high of $249.42. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $158.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $163.54.

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.40) by ($0.83). As a group, research analysts predict that Mirati Therapeutics will post -11.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MRTX. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating and set a $160.00 price objective (down previously from $245.00) on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Mirati Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on Mirati Therapeutics from $251.00 to $247.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Citigroup upgraded Mirati Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, upgraded Mirati Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $210.25.

Mirati Therapeutics Company Profile

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage oncology company, which engages in the development of novel therapeutics. The firm’s products targets the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer. Its clinical pipeline consists of Adagrasib, MRTX1133, and Sitravatinib. The company was founded on December 13, 1995 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

