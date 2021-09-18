Mission Wealth Management LP Buys 100 Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Mission Wealth Management LP grew its stake in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,735 shares of the game software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $537,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,793,414 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $3,220,914,000 after buying an additional 799,918 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,124,256 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $691,992,000 after buying an additional 138,304 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 3,332,821 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $451,164,000 after buying an additional 211,967 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 2,621,393 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $354,858,000 after buying an additional 73,589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 87.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,399,789 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $324,855,000 after buying an additional 1,116,941 shares in the last quarter. 88.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EA stock opened at $133.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.89. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 52 week low of $110.15 and a 52 week high of $150.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $141.78 and its 200 day moving average is $140.28. The firm has a market cap of $38.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.71 and a beta of 0.90.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The game software company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.52. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 11.82% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.98%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on EA. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $165.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.85.

In other news, EVP Chris Bruzzo sold 2,500 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.25, for a total transaction of $365,625.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,240,607.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 10,000 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.79, for a total transaction of $1,407,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 51,845 shares of company stock worth $7,361,411. 0.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Electronic Arts Profile

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

