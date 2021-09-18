Mission Wealth Management LP Has $599,000 Stock Holdings in Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX)

Mission Wealth Management LP lessened its position in shares of Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX) by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,682 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,006 shares during the quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Nutanix were worth $599,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nutanix by 3,822.6% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,216 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,185 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nutanix by 97.6% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,838 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 908 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nutanix during the first quarter valued at $71,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nutanix during the first quarter valued at $113,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Nutanix by 16.6% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 997 shares during the period. 73.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Duston Williams sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.27, for a total transaction of $1,863,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Tyler Wall sold 15,282 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.74, for a total value of $637,870.68. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 115,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,819,759.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 182,068 shares of company stock valued at $7,107,336. 6.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Nutanix stock opened at $41.18 on Friday. Nutanix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.85 and a 1 year high of $44.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $37.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.04. The company has a market capitalization of $8.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.22 and a beta of 1.88.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The technology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $390.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $363.70 million. The firm’s revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.39) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Nutanix, Inc. will post -2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on NTNX shares. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Nutanix in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. OTR Global lowered Nutanix to a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Nutanix in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Nutanix from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Northland Securities increased their target price on Nutanix from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.33.

Nutanix Company Profile

Nutanix, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise virtualization and storage solutions. It specializes in cloud operating system that converges traditional silos of server, virtualization, storage, and networking into one integrated solution and unifies private and public cloud into a single software fabric.

