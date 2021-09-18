Mission Wealth Management LP Increases Stake in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its holdings in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) by 10.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,172 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Cerner were worth $404,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Barber Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Cerner by 1.4% in the second quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $751,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Cerner by 2.1% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 6,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Cerner by 4.3% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Ethic Inc. grew its holdings in Cerner by 4.2% in the second quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 3,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Finally, Probity Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Cerner by 2.5% in the second quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 6,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Cerner alerts:

CERN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Cerner from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Cerner from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Cerner from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Cerner from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cerner has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.40.

In other news, CAO Michael R. Battaglioli sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.15, for a total value of $561,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $753,570.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Tracy L. Platt sold 9,989 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.70, for a total transaction of $796,123.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 28,739 shares of company stock valued at $2,273,398. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Cerner stock opened at $75.04 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $22.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s 50 day moving average is $77.85 and its 200 day moving average is $76.49. Cerner Co. has a twelve month low of $66.75 and a twelve month high of $84.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.04. Cerner had a net margin of 12.54% and a return on equity of 18.32%. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Cerner Co. will post 2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 24th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. Cerner’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.92%.

Cerner Profile

Cerner Corp. designs, develops, markets, installs, hosts and supports health care information technology, health care devices, hardware and content solutions for health care organizations and consumers. The company also provides value-added services, including implementation and training, remote hosting, operational management services, revenue cycle services, support and maintenance, health care data analysis, clinical process optimization, transaction processing, employee wellness programs and third party administrator services for employer-based health plans.

Recommended Story: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CERN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN).

Receive News & Ratings for Cerner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cerner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.