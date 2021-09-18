Mission Wealth Management LP Sells 367 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Mission Wealth Management LP lowered its position in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,106 shares of the company’s stock after selling 367 shares during the quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in General Mills were worth $433,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of General Mills during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. TD Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of General Mills by 77.1% during the 1st quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of General Mills during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Mills during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of General Mills during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. 75.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other General Mills news, insider Sean N. Walker sold 26,337 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.78, for a total value of $1,548,088.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 105,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,209,930.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

General Mills stock opened at $58.92 on Friday. General Mills, Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.96 and a 1-year high of $64.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.29.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.06. General Mills had a net margin of 12.91% and a return on equity of 25.61%. The firm had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.36 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th were issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 8th. General Mills’s payout ratio is 53.83%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GIS. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of General Mills in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of General Mills in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of General Mills from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of General Mills in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, General Mills presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.89.

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. It operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

