Mission Wealth Management LP Sells 605 Shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Mission Wealth Management LP lowered its holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,678 shares of the company’s stock after selling 605 shares during the quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $655,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of RTX. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 448.3% during the 2nd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Disciplined Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 136.9% during the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 372 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.21% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on RTX. TheStreet upgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Argus upgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.77.

RTX stock opened at $83.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.54. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of $51.92 and a 12 month high of $89.98. The company has a market capitalization of $125.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.45.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.10. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 6.80%. The firm had revenue of $15.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th were paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.73%.

In other Raytheon Technologies news, insider Wesley D. Kremer sold 5,512 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.82, for a total transaction of $478,551.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 73,519 shares in the company, valued at $6,382,919.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert Kelly Ortberg sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.10, for a total transaction of $5,106,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 101,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,655,010.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space, and Raytheon Missiles and Defense.

