Mission Wealth Management LP Trims Stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Mission Wealth Management LP reduced its position in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 4.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,358 shares of the company’s stock after selling 794 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $780,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MO. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Altria Group by 56.0% during the 1st quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 9,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 3,302 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of Altria Group by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 65,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,341,000 after purchasing an additional 10,458 shares in the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the 1st quarter worth $105,000. Finally, Estate Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the 1st quarter worth $976,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Altria Group in a report on Thursday, June 17th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.75.

Altria Group stock opened at $48.61 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67. The company has a market capitalization of $89.64 billion, a PE ratio of 19.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.63. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.82. Altria Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.83 and a twelve month high of $52.59.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.36 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 17.22% and a return on equity of 268.09%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This is an increase from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.41%. Altria Group’s payout ratio is currently 82.57%.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

