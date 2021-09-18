Mission Wealth Management LP Trims Stake in Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC)

Mission Wealth Management LP lowered its position in Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC) by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,474 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,214 shares during the quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Premier were worth $504,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PINC. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Premier in the first quarter valued at $80,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Premier by 650.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 3,336 shares in the last quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC grew its holdings in Premier by 66.1% during the 1st quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 4,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 1,859 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Premier during the 2nd quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Premier by 109.1% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 3,430 shares in the last quarter. 66.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PINC opened at $38.98 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $36.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.25. Premier, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.13 and a 52-week high of $39.90.

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.01. Premier had a return on equity of 13.74% and a net margin of 18.05%. The firm had revenue of $481.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $438.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Premier, Inc. will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This is a boost from Premier’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Premier’s dividend payout ratio is 36.04%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on PINC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Premier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Premier from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Barclays lowered shares of Premier from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $42.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Friday, May 28th. TheStreet raised shares of Premier from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Premier from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.75.

In other Premier news, CFO Craig S. Mckasson sold 104,014 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.07, for a total value of $3,959,812.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP David Alfred Hargraves sold 2,860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.09, for a total value of $106,077.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 43,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,627,286.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Premier

Premier, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare improvement solutions. It operates through the Supply Chain Services and Performance Services segments: The Supply Chain Services segment includes healthcare group purchasing organization (GPO) programs in the United States, supply chain co-management, and direct sourcing activities.

