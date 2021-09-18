Mist Price Reaches $0.0890 on Exchanges (MIST)

Mist (CURRENCY:MIST) traded 2% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 18th. Mist has a market cap of $5.02 million and $4.01 million worth of Mist was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mist coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0890 or 0.00000184 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Mist has traded up 14.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Mist alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.98 or 0.00059789 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002061 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002863 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.09 or 0.00134278 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002062 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.49 or 0.00013394 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.69 or 0.00046816 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000393 BTC.

About Mist

MIST is a coin. Mist’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 56,357,088 coins. Mist’s official Twitter account is @mistnft

According to CryptoCompare, “Alchemist was started with a tweet by @thegostep. There is no “dev team”. There is no company. There is only a community of alchemists figuring out what to build in the open. There is no roadmap. An alchemist never makes forward-looking statements, simply because the future is unpredictable. The only plan is there is no plan. “

Mist Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mist directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mist should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mist using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Mist Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mist and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.