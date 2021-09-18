Mister Car Wash (NYSE:MCW) Lifted to “Buy” at Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of Mister Car Wash (NYSE:MCW) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. Bank of America currently has $23.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on MCW. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Mister Car Wash in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. They set an outperform rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Mister Car Wash in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. They set a neutral rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Mister Car Wash in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Mister Car Wash in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. They set a neutral rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Mister Car Wash in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued an outperform rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mister Car Wash currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $23.75.

Shares of NYSE MCW opened at $17.95 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.93. Mister Car Wash has a 12-month low of $17.68 and a 12-month high of $24.49.

Mister Car Wash (NYSE:MCW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $197.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $193.20 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Mister Car Wash will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jonathan A. Seiffer sold 10,566,577 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.42, for a total transaction of $205,202,925.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph Duane Matheny sold 30,000 shares of Mister Car Wash stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.42, for a total transaction of $582,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,251,285 shares of company stock valued at $218,499,955.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Mister Car Wash in the 2nd quarter valued at $67,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Mister Car Wash in the second quarter valued at about $68,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Mister Car Wash during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $114,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Mister Car Wash in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $140,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in Mister Car Wash in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $214,000. 95.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Mister Car Wash

Mister Car Wash, Inc provides conveyorized car wash services in the United States. It offers express exterior and interior cleaning services. The company also provides related automotive services, including quick lube services and gasoline sales. As of March 31, 2021, it operated 344 car wash locations in 21 states, which include 263 express exterior locations and 81 interior cleaning locations.

