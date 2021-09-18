ModivCare Inc. (NASDAQ:MODV) CEO Purchases $100,425.85 in Stock

ModivCare Inc. (NASDAQ:MODV) CEO Daniel E. Greenleaf bought 581 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $172.85 per share, for a total transaction of $100,425.85. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,063,232.30. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:MODV opened at $176.44 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $179.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $160.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. ModivCare Inc. has a 1 year low of $84.32 and a 1 year high of $211.94.

Get ModivCare alerts:

ModivCare (NASDAQ:MODV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.84. The business had revenue of $474.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $486.95 million. ModivCare had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 26.57%. ModivCare’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that ModivCare Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MODV. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ModivCare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Barrington Research raised their target price on shares of ModivCare from $170.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in ModivCare in the second quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in ModivCare in the first quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in ModivCare in the first quarter valued at approximately $118,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in ModivCare in the first quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of ModivCare during the first quarter worth $145,000.

About ModivCare

ModivCare, Inc provides technology-enabled services, which offers integrated supportive care solutions for public and private payors and their patients. It operates through the following business segments: Non-Emergency Medical Transportation (NEMT), Matrix Investment, and Personal Care. The NEMT segment operates under the brands ModivCare Solutions, LLC, and Circulation and includes the Company’s activities for executive, accounting, finance, internal audit, tax, legal, certain strategic and development functions and the Company’s insurance captive.

Featured Story: Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for ModivCare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ModivCare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.