Monero Classic (XMC) Achieves Market Cap of $7.62 Million

Monero Classic (CURRENCY:XMC) traded up 16.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 18th. Over the last week, Monero Classic has traded up 9% against the U.S. dollar. Monero Classic has a market capitalization of $7.62 million and $2,636.00 worth of Monero Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Monero Classic coin can now be bought for $0.40 or 0.00000830 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $269.09 or 0.00562091 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001499 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0750 or 0.00000157 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000334 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded down 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000006 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Monero Classic Profile

Monero Classic is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 2nd, 2018. Monero Classic’s total supply is 19,176,436 coins. Monero Classic’s official Twitter account is @MoneroClassic and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Monero Classic is https://reddit.com/r/MoneroClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Monero Classic’s official website is monero-classic.org

According to CryptoCompare, “MoneroClassic (XMC) is a hard fork of Monero (XMR) blockchain which will maintain the original blockchain after the ASIC-resistant hard fork that took place in 2018. XMC does not change the CryptoNight algorithm allowing for ASICs to be used for mining. “

Monero Classic Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero Classic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monero Classic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Monero Classic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

