Montes Archimedes Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MAAC) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Montes Archimedes Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MAAC) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 258,100 shares, a decrease of 36.6% from the August 15th total of 407,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 195,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Montes Archimedes Acquisition stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 944,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 358,566. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.89. Montes Archimedes Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.61 and a fifty-two week high of $10.87.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in Montes Archimedes Acquisition by 272.8% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 3,036,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,035,000 after buying an additional 2,222,214 shares during the last quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Montes Archimedes Acquisition by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,560,000 after purchasing an additional 44,356 shares in the last quarter. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Montes Archimedes Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $19,560,000. Blackstone Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Montes Archimedes Acquisition by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. Blackstone Group Inc. now owns 1,911,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,692,000 after purchasing an additional 311,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beryl Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Montes Archimedes Acquisition by 164.6% during the 2nd quarter. Beryl Capital Management LLC now owns 1,499,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,827,000 after purchasing an additional 932,534 shares in the last quarter. 63.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Montes Archimedes Acquisition Corp. focuses to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

