Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) Position Boosted by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 3,132.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 176,021 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 170,575 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.09% of Moody’s worth $63,785,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MCO. Veritas Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in Moody’s during the first quarter worth about $719,086,000. Valley Forge Capital Management LP raised its stake in Moody’s by 94.6% during the first quarter. Valley Forge Capital Management LP now owns 1,155,246 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $344,968,000 after acquiring an additional 561,717 shares during the period. Windacre Partnership LLC raised its stake in Moody’s by 36.0% during the first quarter. Windacre Partnership LLC now owns 1,114,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $332,652,000 after acquiring an additional 294,800 shares during the period. Troy Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Moody’s during the first quarter worth about $64,734,000. Finally, AKO Capital LLP raised its stake in Moody’s by 26.1% during the second quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 953,868 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $345,653,000 after acquiring an additional 197,134 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.93% of the company’s stock.

In other Moody’s news, insider Michael L. West sold 680 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $382.35, for a total value of $259,998.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,485,657.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Melanie Hughes sold 1,559 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.07, for a total transaction of $589,411.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,266 shares of company stock valued at $2,371,014 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MCO traded down $10.33 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $370.00. 1,260,874 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 683,331. The company has a market capitalization of $68.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.15. Moody’s Co. has a 12 month low of $253.17 and a 12 month high of $388.81. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $379.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $344.45.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.46. Moody’s had a net margin of 36.11% and a return on equity of 111.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Moody’s Co. will post 11.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th were paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is 24.43%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on MCO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Moody’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $395.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Moody’s in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $409.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $344.00 to $372.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $406.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $394.00 to $406.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Moody’s has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $386.64.

Moody’s Profile

Moody’s Corp. engages in the provision of credit ratings, research, tools and analysis to the global capital markets. It operates through the following segments: Moody’s Investors Service (MIS) and Moody’s Analytics (MA). The MIS segment is a credit rating agency, which publishes credit ratings on debt obligations and the entities, including various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities and commercial paper programs.

