Moors & Cabot Inc. Buys 1,069 Shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,936 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,069 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $965,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FE. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in FirstEnergy by 63.1% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 8,440,540 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $292,805,000 after buying an additional 3,265,250 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 37.0% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 5,040,837 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $155,907,000 after buying an additional 1,360,772 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in FirstEnergy by 55.4% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,803,186 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $97,243,000 after buying an additional 999,434 shares during the period. Rokos Capital Management LLP increased its holdings in FirstEnergy by 57.2% during the first quarter. Rokos Capital Management LLP now owns 2,436,617 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $84,236,000 after buying an additional 886,617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in FirstEnergy by 5.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,559,701 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $539,766,000 after buying an additional 816,264 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.24% of the company’s stock.

FE opened at $36.73 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.18, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $38.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.13. FirstEnergy Corp. has a twelve month low of $26.17 and a twelve month high of $39.94.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 billion. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 9.98% and a return on equity of 18.17%. FirstEnergy’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.25%. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.27%.

Several analysts have commented on FE shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.60.

FirstEnergy Profile

FirstEnergy Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity as well as energy management and other energy-related services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Distribution, Regulated Transmission and Corporate. The Regulated Distribution segment distributes electricity through FirstEnergy’s utility operating companies, serving various customers.

