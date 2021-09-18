Moors & Cabot Inc. Has $885,000 Holdings in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) by 23.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,631 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $885,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRU. Stephenson National Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 76.4% during the 2nd quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Prudential Financial in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC grew its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 65.1% during the second quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in Prudential Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Prudential Financial by 67.2% in the 1st quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. 56.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Prudential Financial news, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 6,579 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.91, for a total transaction of $690,202.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PRU opened at $103.14 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $39.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.70. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $103.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.84. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.16 and a 1 year high of $109.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.11.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.75. The firm had revenue of $13.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.83 billion. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 13.09% and a return on equity of 8.87%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 13.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th were issued a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 23rd. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is presently 45.05%.

PRU has been the subject of a number of research reports. lifted their price objective on Prudential Financial from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Prudential Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Prudential Financial from $107.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Prudential Financial from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.50.

Prudential Financial

Prudential Financial, Inc engages in the provision of financial products and services including life insurance, annuities, mutual funds, and investment management to both individual and institutional customers. It operates through the following segments: PGIM, International Businesses, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, Closed Block, and Corporate and Others.

