Moors & Cabot Inc. Sells 175 Shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Moors & Cabot Inc. lessened its holdings in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,675 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 175 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $1,185,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of KEYS. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 28.4% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,288 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,618,000 after purchasing an additional 2,495 shares in the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 20.7% during the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 99,327 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $14,245,000 after acquiring an additional 17,031 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Keysight Technologies by 10.8% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 65,135 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $9,340,000 after acquiring an additional 6,356 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 3,024 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $434,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its stake in Keysight Technologies by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 38,397 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $5,506,000 after purchasing an additional 2,083 shares in the last quarter. 83.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, COO Satish Dhanasekaran sold 677 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.07, for a total value of $106,336.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 60,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,549,856. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Huei Sin Ee sold 8,256 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.79, for a total value of $1,492,602.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

KEYS stock opened at $177.45 on Friday. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $95.44 and a 12 month high of $182.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $168.79 and its 200 day moving average is $152.53. The company has a market capitalization of $32.69 billion, a PE ratio of 40.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 2.55.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.10. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 17.03% and a return on equity of 29.41%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.19 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 5.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on KEYS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Keysight Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $189.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $178.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $178.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $162.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.90.

Keysight Technologies Company Profile

Keysight Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic design and test solutions that are used in the design, development, manufacture, installation, deployment, validation, optimization and secure operation of electronics systems to communications, networking and electronics industries. It operates through the following segments: Communications Solutions Group, and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

