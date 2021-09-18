Morpheus Labs (MITX) Trading 49% Higher This Week

Morpheus Labs (CURRENCY:MITX) traded 4.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 18th. One Morpheus Labs coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0660 or 0.00000137 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Morpheus Labs has a total market cap of $28.43 million and approximately $1.87 million worth of Morpheus Labs was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Morpheus Labs has traded up 49% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002084 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.25 or 0.00058847 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002841 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.82 or 0.00130878 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002084 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.33 or 0.00013197 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.57 or 0.00047018 BTC.

Morpheus Labs Coin Profile

Morpheus Labs is a coin. Its genesis date was February 15th, 2018. Morpheus Labs’ total supply is 718,999,995 coins and its circulating supply is 430,999,999 coins. Morpheus Labs’ official Twitter account is @morpheus_labs_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Morpheus Labs’ official website is morpheuslabs.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The Morpheus Infrastructure Platform is focused on building adaptable blockchain technologies for companies looking into various possible use cases. The Morpheus platform allows you to choose the programing language and blockchain runtimes and provides an interface for users to experiment with blockchain technologies and create applications. Morpheus Infrastructure Token (MITX) is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network. “

Buying and Selling Morpheus Labs

