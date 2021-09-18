Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) by 21.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,220 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 5,189 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Murphy Oil were worth $447,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in Murphy Oil by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 38,384 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $630,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in Murphy Oil by 1.5% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 43,852 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $720,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in Murphy Oil by 0.5% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 175,854 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,886,000 after buying an additional 827 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Murphy Oil by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 414,639 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $9,652,000 after buying an additional 1,046 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Murphy Oil by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 261,669 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,294,000 after acquiring an additional 1,129 shares during the last quarter. 79.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Murphy Oil news, Director Walentin Mirosh sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.42, for a total transaction of $203,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 41,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,058,107.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 6.47% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MUR opened at $21.13 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Murphy Oil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $7.00 and a fifty-two week high of $25.97. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.40. The stock has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a PE ratio of -4.24 and a beta of 3.22.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.33. Murphy Oil had a negative net margin of 45.55% and a positive return on equity of 1.50%. The business had revenue of $549.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $597.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.71) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 159.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Murphy Oil Co. will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. Murphy Oil’s payout ratio is -40.00%.

MUR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Murphy Oil from $24.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. TheStreet upgraded Murphy Oil from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Truist lifted their target price on Murphy Oil from $24.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho upped their price target on Murphy Oil from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Murphy Oil from $21.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Murphy Oil has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.88.

Murphy Oil Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the Exploration and Production and Corporate and Other segment. The Exploration and Production segment includes the United States, Canada, and all other countries. The Corporate and Other segment focuses on interest income, other gains and losses, interest expense, and unallocated overhead.

