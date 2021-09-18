Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Acquires 395 Shares of Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY) by 8.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,303 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Getty Realty were worth $165,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its position in Getty Realty by 1.2% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 27,796 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $866,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Getty Realty by 2.9% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 14,098 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Getty Realty by 3.5% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,068 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in shares of Getty Realty by 1.8% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 28,343 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $803,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Getty Realty by 3.2% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 22,855 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $712,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.05% of the company’s stock.

Getty Realty stock opened at $30.03 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $31.46 and its 200 day moving average is $30.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.46 and a beta of 0.80. Getty Realty Corp. has a one year low of $24.87 and a one year high of $34.21.

Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $38.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.56 million. Getty Realty had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 50.71%. Equities analysts anticipate that Getty Realty Corp. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 23rd will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 22nd. Getty Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.78%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GTY. Zacks Investment Research cut Getty Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Getty Realty in a report on Friday. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price target on Getty Realty from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th.

Getty Realty Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, owning, selling, and leasing of convenience store and gas service station properties. The firm operates through the following brands: 76, BP, Citgo, Conoco, Exxon, Gulf, Mobil, Sunoco, Chevron, Global, Fas Mart, Aloha, United Oil, RaceTrac, and Valero.

