Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Lydall, Inc. (NYSE:LDL)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Lydall, Inc. (NYSE:LDL) by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,434 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Lydall were worth $147,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Lydall by 5,630.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,719 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,689 shares in the last quarter. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. purchased a new position in Lydall during the second quarter worth about $284,000. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in Lydall during the second quarter worth about $301,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Lydall by 7.8% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,601 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Lydall by 93.5% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,917 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 4,309 shares in the last quarter. 90.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lydall alerts:

Shares of LDL opened at $61.95 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $61.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.24. Lydall, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.73 and a twelve month high of $62.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,032.33 and a beta of 3.08.

Lydall (NYSE:LDL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.09. Lydall had a negative net margin of 0.07% and a positive return on equity of 6.16%.

Lydall Profile

Lydall, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of specialty engineered filtration media, industrial thermal insulating solutions, automotive thermal and acoustical barriers for filtration, separation, thermal, and acoustical applications. It operates through the following segments: Performance Materials; Technical Nonwovens; and Thermal and Acoustical Solutions.

Recommended Story: Cash Asset Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LDL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lydall, Inc. (NYSE:LDL).

Receive News & Ratings for Lydall Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lydall and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.