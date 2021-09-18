Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Raises Holdings in Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO) by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,134 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Veeco Instruments were worth $172,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VECO. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in Veeco Instruments by 20.8% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,529,765 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $52,074,000 after acquiring an additional 434,802 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Veeco Instruments by 4.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,927,707 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $164,420,000 after purchasing an additional 338,228 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new stake in Veeco Instruments in the first quarter worth about $6,019,000. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Veeco Instruments in the first quarter worth about $1,996,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Veeco Instruments by 27.7% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 410,161 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,507,000 after purchasing an additional 88,860 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ VECO opened at $22.13 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 122.94 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 3.56, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Veeco Instruments Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.23 and a 12-month high of $25.70. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.40.

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $146.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.87 million. Veeco Instruments had a net margin of 1.75% and a return on equity of 10.42%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Veeco Instruments Inc. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Veeco Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Veeco Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $29.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

Veeco Instruments, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, sale and support of semiconductor process equipment. Its technologies consists of metal organic chemical vapor deposition, advanced packaging lithography, wet etch and clean, laser annealing, ion beam, molecular beam epitaxy, wafer inspection, and atomic layer deposition systems.

