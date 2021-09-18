MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.05 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG) will report earnings of $1.05 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for MYR Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.00 and the highest is $1.10. MYR Group posted earnings per share of $1.02 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 2.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that MYR Group will report full-year earnings of $4.46 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.39 to $4.53. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $4.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.64 to $4.82. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for MYR Group.

MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.21. MYR Group had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 17.43%. The firm had revenue of $649.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $563.05 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MYR Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $108.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd.

MYRG opened at $103.12 on Friday. MYR Group has a 52-week low of $33.68 and a 52-week high of $110.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $99.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.92 and a beta of 1.11.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of MYR Group by 217.3% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 349 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MYR Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. FMR LLC grew its position in MYR Group by 36.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 624 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in MYR Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in MYR Group by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,242 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.33% of the company’s stock.

MYR Group Company Profile

MYR Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electrical construction services. It operates through the Transmission and Distribution (T&D); and Commercial and Industrial (C&I) segment. The T&D segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks and substation facilities.

